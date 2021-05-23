Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 479,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $548.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 93,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perion Network by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $18,148,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.