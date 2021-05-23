Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of SigmaRoc from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

SRC opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.63 million and a P/E ratio of 34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SigmaRoc has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.