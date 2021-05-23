Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dialight (LON:DIA)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Dialight in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Dialight alerts:

Shares of LON:DIA opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The company has a market cap of £101.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.84. Dialight has a 52 week low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.37.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.