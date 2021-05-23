Peel Hunt Boosts Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 335

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

MAB opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 281.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 103.77 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.21.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders have purchased a total of 133 shares of company stock valued at $41,734 over the last 90 days.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

