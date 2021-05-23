Peel Hunt Boosts Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 335

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 281.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 103.77 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 133 shares of company stock worth $41,734.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

