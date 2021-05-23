Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,344 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

