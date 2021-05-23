Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) PT Raised to $30.00

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE:PAX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.92. 277,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,017. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.11 million and a P/E ratio of 28.69.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,163,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $21,527,000.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

