Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.48. 4,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 416,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Specifically, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PASG. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $736.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

