Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.73.

PKI opened at C$39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

