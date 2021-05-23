PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NYSE PAR traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $64.00. 215,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,458. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.