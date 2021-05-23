Pancake Bunny Trading Down 84.5% Over Last Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 84.5% against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $42.90 or 0.00114831 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and $214.27 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.00897431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

