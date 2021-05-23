Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $317.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.13.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $362.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.46 and a 200 day moving average of $339.05. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

