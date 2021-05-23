Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) is Cedar Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 7.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. 55I LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354,079 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 95,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of BATS PTLC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 80,882 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69.

