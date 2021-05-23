Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.56 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

OM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.97. 394,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,623. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472 in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

