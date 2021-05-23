Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.07.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.79. 462,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,572. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.