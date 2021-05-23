Oppenheimer Lowers Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $135.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.76.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.