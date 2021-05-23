Oppenheimer Lowers Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $135.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.76.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.71. 731,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,878. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

