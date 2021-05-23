Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

OPRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Opera stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 110,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,796. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 98.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 288.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 936,738 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 80.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

