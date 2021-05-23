Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading 6.5% Higher

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.65. 9,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 285,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.67.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). On average, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,416,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $22,309,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

