OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. 7,088,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,374. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

