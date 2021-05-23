ODUWA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,977.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $3,977.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,679.28 or 1.00127536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00032135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00070227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

