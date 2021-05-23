Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $6,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 232,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.26.

OXY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.12. 13,212,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,303,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.