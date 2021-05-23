Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 55,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 171,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

