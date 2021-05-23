Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.39

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.39 and last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

OAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,390,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,599,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,904,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.