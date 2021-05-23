Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OMP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.80. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,522,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

