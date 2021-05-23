O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Research Coverage Started at Longbow Research

Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 890,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $9,910,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

