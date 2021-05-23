Nuggets (NUG) 1-Day Volume Hits $746.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $2.17 million and $746.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00400326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00185641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00687173 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

