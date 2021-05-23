NuCypher Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $185.88 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00893740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,182,246,040 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

