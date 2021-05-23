Nsure.Network (NSURE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Nsure.Network has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $2.33 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nsure.Network has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00906916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Nsure.Network

Nsure.Network (CRYPTO:NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nsure.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nsure.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

