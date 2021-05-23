Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,034,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 216,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. 558,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,610. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

