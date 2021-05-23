Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,559 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,409. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.59 and its 200 day moving average is $247.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

