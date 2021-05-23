Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5,310.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.17. 40,201,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,028,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

