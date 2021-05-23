Northland Securities Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,689. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

