Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.88. 756,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,888. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,471. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

