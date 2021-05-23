Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $45,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.