Nordic American Tankers (NAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

