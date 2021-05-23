Nord/LB Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

Shares of EVK opened at €29.11 ($34.25) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.67.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

