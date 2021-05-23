Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $134,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in Nomad Foods by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 653,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after buying an additional 604,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after buying an additional 583,169 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 1,197,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,867. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

