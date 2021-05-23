NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Declares $2.21 Dividend

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 2.2145 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. NN Group has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

NNGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

