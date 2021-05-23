Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,013. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

