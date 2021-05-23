Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $110.92. 5,146,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.