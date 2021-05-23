Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 101,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. 9,894,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,395,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

