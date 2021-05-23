Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 2,860 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.20. 424,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,403. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $3,918,951. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

