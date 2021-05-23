Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 142.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 1.27% of Beam Global worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth about $6,221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $7,710,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 211,720 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

