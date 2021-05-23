Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 92.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

