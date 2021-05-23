Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 39,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 48.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 1.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.61.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,814. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

