Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Lowers Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 1.8% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 324.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 720,474 shares in the last quarter. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.25. 513,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

