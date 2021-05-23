NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.11. 227,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,135. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a one year low of $178.45 and a one year high of $288.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average of $246.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.62.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.