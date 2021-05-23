NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.
NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.11. 227,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,135. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a one year low of $178.45 and a one year high of $288.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average of $246.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
