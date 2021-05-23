Newscrypto (NWC) Trading 52.9% Lower Over Last Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $108.21 million and $8.46 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 52.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00403656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00185632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.00746593 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,270 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

