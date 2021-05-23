News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.80

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 7436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -280.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $21,022,000. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $24,773,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of News by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 857,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of News by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after acquiring an additional 653,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $9,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

